Giving back to charitable organizations either through financial contributions or volunteering has great benefits to both the nonprofit and donor.
However, not all charities are the same in terms of credibility, transparency and ensuring donors’ dollars are used effectively and efficiently. Before becoming involved, it’s best to research the organizations, said Brian G. Sokol, chief development officer and vice president at the Menorah Park Foundation in Beachwood, and Jason Weiner, philanthropic adviser at the Cleveland Foundation in Cleveland.
Considering whether an organization truly aligns with your values before donating based on ads or mailed solicitation is a good practice, Weiner said. If you’ve never donated to a group before, become educated on the impact of donations.
“I think an organization that prioritizes donor education and engagement, that work should be making it easy to see the impact that philanthropy has on the organization and why it is important to them,” Weiner said.
Sokol said donors should seek information about the organization’s history, community contributions and results.
“I would encourage potential donors to meet with the charity’s leadership, both volunteer leaders and key individuals within the organization, in order to learn more about its history, proven benefits to the community and ensure stewardship as a core value,” Sokol said in an email interview. “This added insight works to enable them to see tangible results of the implementation of previous philanthropic support. They could also do additional independent research online to see both current and historic information.”
Weiner said donors should work to understand whether the organization is well positioned to achieve the results intended. They should look into whether there’s stability among staff and leadership, and if those in leadership roles are qualified to achieve what they say they will. Additionally, they might consider its strategic plan and whether it matches what the group seems to do, and how it handles finances and transparency regarding money.
“The most important thing is to be able to confirm whether the organization is a 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the IRS,” Weiner said. “So, you can certainly ask an organization for their tax ID and it may be on the ‘donate now’ page of their (website).”
Both Weiner and Sokol advised looking out for updates – via newsletters, emails, social media and other communication channels – from any organization they give to, acknowledging the funds and impact.
Several tools are also available to confirm the legitimacy of a nonprofit. Weiner noted donors should be able to access an organization’s Form 990, an IRS-required form where organizations must submit their activities, governance and financial information. Candid.org provides a Form 990 search tool. He also recommended the website Charity Navigator, a nonprofit evaluation site that provides information around finances, governance and ethics.
Upon making the gift, a donor should make clear whether the contribution is for general operational use or a specific purpose, and their wishes should be honored by the organization, Weiner said.
For volunteering, Weiner said people should consider the organization’s needs and connect with a volunteer organizer. For a leadership role, such as board or committee membership, they want to ensure expectations and commitments are clear. They may also consider whether their skill set fits what’s needed, if the role requires a financial commitment, whether the group is well organized and ask about the experiences of other members.
The organization should have some structured method for thanking hard working volunteers, Weiner said.
“I know a lot of us don’t do this work for the recognition, but I think how an organization says thank you says a lot about them,” he said. “Just like when someone is making a financial contribution, do volunteers feel like the time and talent they are giving is making a difference as well?”
Sokol said a nonprofit should supply volunteers opportunities that align with the core mission.
“Conversations with the organization’s staff and leadership can provide insights into additional engagement opportunities, including hands-on volunteering, assistance with fundraising and perhaps ultimately board involvement as well,” Sokol said. “Actions should align with the vision, mission and core values of the organization.”
Giving back to an impactful, credible organization can change the lives of both the donor and those who benefit. At the Menorah Park Foundation, Sokol said he values being part of an organization that impacted his own family.
“Participating in any way with a nonprofit organization brings great purpose to our lives,” Sokol said. “With every moment, we have opportunity to make a difference – to practice tikkun olam in the ways that bring meaning to us as individuals. I am so proud to be part of an organization where both of my grandmothers enjoyed their later years.”
Weiner said those who work with the Cleveland Foundation are provided consistent expertise on issues and organizations locally and nationally as a benefit.
“Donors who give through a donor-advised fund at the foundation have the option to work with a philanthropic adviser to gain deeper understanding of philanthropy and to feel good about the impact they can have, knowing they made an informed decision that reflects what’s most important about them as a donor,” Weiner said.
Staff Reporter Meghan Walsh contributed to this story.