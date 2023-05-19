While monetary donations are an excellent way to get involved in charitable giving, there are many other things people can give to organizations that will help them thrive. Time is one of these valuable gifts and organizations frequently seek volunteers to assist in carrying out operations.
Joy Banish, executive director of Greater Cleveland Volunteers, and Anastasia Duller, director of communications of Boy Scouts of America Lake Erie Council, both in Cleveland, discussed the value of volunteers and how they recruit them.
“They help us run the programs that we provide to the community,” Banish said.
Greater Cleveland Volunteers not only utilizes volunteers for their programs, but also directs volunteers to other organizations, she noted.
“They provide their talent and their time and expertise, guidance, patience, whatever is needed for the particular task,” Banish explained.
Banish said they use social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to recruit volunteers.
“We have a website that has a page on it that lists volunteer opportunities that we’re currently recruiting for,” Banish added. “We do public speaking. We have brochures that we take out to different organizations and locations, libraries, things like that. We also do some paid advertising.”
She pointed out that one of the best ways to recruit volunteers is by word of mouth.
“Some of our current volunteers are really good about telling others about volunteering, and encouraging them to join and volunteer with them, so that’s always a great way for people to learn about volunteering,” Banish said.
Joining a friend or family member in volunteer work has several social benefits which have been shown to improve one’s physical and mental health, she said.
“There’s a lot of research that has been done in the past several years that volunteering benefits not only the physical, but also the mental health of the volunteers themselves,” she said.
Staying active is good for a person’s physical well-being, she noted. Some studies have shown that volunteering reduces medication use and chronic illness. One study concluded that people who volunteer regularly live longer than people who do not.
“There’s also a lot of things that help people, mentally,” Banish said. “It’s just the connectivity, staying active and engaged, interacting with other people, learning new things. You can share experiences with people and it’s a great way to address loneliness or social isolation.”
Volunteering also makes people feel good because they are helping others, Banish said.
Duller said scouting operations would not be possible without volunteers.
“The program is so vast by both actual location and size that there’s no way that you could hire enough professional people to go out and actually deliver this program,” she explained. “When we’re talking about serving 7,000 kids just in our local area, we need those volunteers to be able to run the program on a day to day basis.”
There are several kinds of volunteers that Boy Scouts of America use, including adult relatives of scouts to help lead packs and troops; and local professionals to teach scouts about their fields and help them earn merit badges, Duller said.
“They can say, ‘I’m willing to run a class once a month, or every two months, to make sure that these kids learn a certain skill,’” she said. “We have really great partnerships with Lincoln Electric. For our exploring posts, we have several police departments, fire departments that are willing to have classes of kids come in and teach them the skill.”
These connections help Boy Scouts of America expose scouts to a variety of professions, and gain leadership skills and career development, Duller pointed out.
The Boy Scouts of America boards of directors is also run by volunteers, she said. These boards make all major decisions via a voting process. The Lake Erie Council runs quarterly meetings.
“They bring different issues at hand that would need to be discussed, from changing an element of how we want to run a key core part of our program, or if we want to expand or buy a property or do anything along those lines, the board would be involved very heavily in most decisions,” she explained.
Scouts, themselves, also do volunteer work which provides significant value to their communities, she mentioned.
“We had 243 Eagle Scouts who attained the rank of Eagle Scout last year and, out of those 243, they completed 36,773 community service hours,” Duller said. “So, when you see those numbers – and that’s just the rank of Eagle Scout – you can see that we have a huge impact on what’s happening.”