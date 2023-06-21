Israel Bonds offer mutually-beneficial financial opportunities for investors and the state of Israel. By investing in Israel’s economy, people can expand their portfolios, support the state of Israel and reap dividends.
Tom Lockshin, executive director of Israel Bonds in Ohio and Kentucky, discussed what sets Israel Bonds apart from other investments; how they benefit individuals, charities and the state of Israel; and the reasons they are purchased.
“I think it’s unique for the state of Israel to be issuing bonds in the United States,” Lockshin said. “They’re U.S. dollar-denominated. There’s no currency fluctuation.”
Strong interest rates that have attractive yields are what set Israel Bonds apart from others in the marketplace, he noted.
“It gives people an opportunity to lock in a rate for two to 15 years,” he said. “Israel Bonds are good for diversification of your portfolio. They can bring stability to a portfolio since they’re bonds and they’re not as volatile in investment markets like stocks would be.”
This stability results from the value of the bonds being fixed at the times of purchase, he said.
“They’re very stable since Israel has never defaulted and never missed a payment of interest or principal on Israel Bonds for 71 years,” Lockshin said.
Israel Bonds support and strengthen every aspect of Israel’s economy, he pointed out.
“The state of Israel is a leader in technology and innovation,” Lockshin noted. “I think Israel Bond investment helps Israel stay strong and vibrant. I think when the state of Ohio – Ohio Treasurer of State – has one of the largest holdings of Israel Bonds in the United States, that can be an indication of Israel Bonds meeting high standards as an investment alternative.”
People often purchase Israel Bonds for themselves, as gifts for family and friends, or as contributions to charitable organizations, Lockshin said.
When purchasing for themselves, they might invest in bonds for their IRAs and investment portfolios, he said. When purchasing for friends and loved ones, they often do so for special life events.
“We see a lot of gifts for birthdays, weddings, new babies, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs; those are probably the most common gifts,” he said. “It earns the recipient a great rate of return and makes a connection to Israel.”
As contributions to charitable organizations, people invest in bonds by purchasing them and registering them in the charity’s name, he said.
“The charity becomes the immediate owner of the bond and so it’s helping Israel and the charity,” Lockshin explained. “We call it a double mitzvah. Still, we see most bonds probably purchased (by) someone for themselves personally.”
The goals of Israel Bonds are to raise the number of people who purchase and own bonds, connect more people to the state of Israel through bond purchases and ownerships, and expand awareness of Israel Bonds and what they have to offer, he said.
“This year is the 75th anniversary of the state of Israel and we hope to continue to help Israel’s economy for the next 75 years,” Lockshin said.
Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.