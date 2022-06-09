Youth Opportunities Unlimited will hold its 12th annual Austin Carr Celebrity Golf Invitational from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Quail Hollow Country Club at 11295 Quail Hollow Drive in Concord Township.
Austin Carr, “Mr. Basketball,” a former player with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Bullets, and Cavs broadcaster will be in attendance. Each golfer receives lunch, a buffet dinner, tee favors and an opportunity to play with Carr and meet Y.O.U. youth.
A full schedule will be available soon at youthopportunities.org.