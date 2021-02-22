Drs. Felix and Miriam Glaubach donated $10 million to support the work of the Yeshiva University Career Center, which will be renamed The Shevet Glaubach Center for Career Strategy and Professional Development, Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, announced.
Glaubach is a trustee of the university and the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary and is a member of the boards of Yeshiva College and Yeshiva University High Schools. He and his wife, Miriam, are involved in numerous philanthropic initiatives.
“This year has taught all of us that no matter how independent we think we are, we are all actually interdependent, we need our families and our communities,” Felix Glaubach said in a news release. “This year, we have been challenged to see what really matters in our lives, and there has been plenty of time for introspection and perspective. We are blessed to have the ability to bring light into this darkness. My family and I have had a 70-plus-year relationship with Yeshiva University, beginning with my being a student at MTA. Many of my children and grandchildren are proud YU graduates. My wife, Miriam, and I, together with our family, decided that we would like to make an investment that reflects our family’s priorities of sustainable investments for communal growth.”
The career center is designed to prepare students to attain job offers and admissions to graduate schools and to build successful careers, the release said. Currently, the center offers programs in career development, mentorship, internships and searches for jobs in rewarding professions. It educates students in career-readiness competencies, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, digital technology and global intercultural fluency. The career center also works to connect students with its alumni network as mentors and potential employers.
With the workplace changing rapidly in recent years, especially through evolving technology, newly emerging fields and a more fragmented job market, the career center plans to adopt a new model to meet current and future market demands, according to the release. The new model, based on best practices in the field of student success, emphasizes a more personalized approach and long-term, big-picture career strategy for the next generation of leaders, the release stated.
“We feel that a gift to name the career center at Yeshiva University is the most impactful investment we can make,” Glaubach said. “At this time of uncertainty, growing and strengthening the Career Center at Yeshiva University will bring confidence and stability to countless students and their families. By helping Yeshiva University students to have successful careers, we will enable them to be future leaders of Yeshiva University, the Jewish community and leaders in the United States and Israel. This gift is an investment that makes our prior gifts to Yeshiva University all the more valuable. The highest form of charity is enabling others to support themselves, and we look forward to graduates of The Shevet Glaubach Center at Yeshiva University becoming business leaders and philanthropists in their own right.”
Susan Bauer, executive director of the career center, said in the release, “This gift will provide funding to create a career center for the future, one founded in new initiatives and impactful change. This will afford students the opportunity to be job ready or ready to enter graduate school at graduation and to be prepared for meaningful careers and lifelong success and fulfillment.”
Berman said in the release, “Securing our students great jobs on the way to impactful careers is one of our core strategic priorities and this gift will go a long way toward accomplishing our goals. As one of the longtime leaders of the Board of Trustees, Felix’s history and devotion to YU is legendary, and I am deeply thankful to Felix, Miriam and the whole Glaubach family for their incredible partnership and generosity. The new Shevet Glaubach Center for Career Strategy and Professional Development will be essential to our students’ success.”