Larry Pope was recently named manager of the Howard Hanna Shaker Heights Office.
“We are thrilled to have Larry join us to lead our fabulous group of sales associates from our Shaker Heights team,” said Leah Gibbons, Ohio East Regional vice president, in a news release. “I am confident that Larry’s enthusiasm, passion and his track record of success in real estate will continue to foster the growth of our sales associates and expand Howard Hanna’s presence in the Shaker Heights market.”
Kristine Burdick, president of Howard Hanna’s Midwest region, said in th release, “Larry is an asset to our Shaker Heights office and the surrounding communities. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated consistent strength in areas such as business development, relationship management, and educational training. We are excited to have him on board with our leadership team,”