Investing allows people to create long-term wealth, whether it is in gold, stocks, bonds, mutual funds and even real estate. But choosing where to invest when there are so many options is crucial.
Ned Wasserstein, managing partner at Waterstone Property Management in South Euclid, and Skip Weiler, president at the Robert Weiler Co. in Columbus, suggested people turn their attention to real estate investments, particularly commercial and multi-family properties.
“They should consider it for several reasons, but the top one is the ability to diversify,” Weiler said. “It is less risky than the stock market and other investment opportunities. Another one is it is more reliable. With the stock market, you have these companies where the stock goes up, but you’re not making any money. It is more future-focused and on what might happen, and there are so many unknowns. With real estate, it’s much more stable. Things don’t change overnight in real estate, they run in a cycle.”
Wasserstein said investors in real estate also get the benefit of appreciation and depreciation.
“On any property, you have the benefit of depreciation, which is the paper write off you get to have on your business,” he said. “There is also the benefit of appreciation. For example, in Cleveland, at minimum, your property is going to go 2%, although it’s going to probably grow much higher than that on an annual basis. You’re also getting cash on cash-type return in Cleveland, if you’re smart.”
But it isn’t always positive, Weiler said – most people find a problem in the long-term commitment and how real estate is not liquid like other investment opportunities.
“Sometimes it can take a year or two to sell a property, or sometimes the market is down,” he explained. “So, it is a waiting game at some points. You don’t buy it and sell it in 60 to 90 days, you don’t make the money overnight. But it is a great way to get good, steady returns.”
Knowing real estate isn’t as liquid as other investment opportunities is just one aspect people should be aware of if they decide to get in the game, the professionals said.
“What I like to buy are properties that previous owners were probably first-time buyers, and what usually happens is they suck all the money out of it without realizing they have to reinvest their money into the property,” Wasserstein said. “A lot of people don’t. They think it is a cash cow and will suck all of the money out without realizing it.”
Wasserstein also suggested people have some experience in real estate before investing.
“People make the mistake that they can just buy a property and do fine, but not necessarily,” he said. “You need to understand real estate, not just the market but also knowing and having the right vendors you can call on to do different things. So, you really need to have a better understanding of real estate, not just expecting a vendor to tell you what you need to do because that is not going to work.”
It’s also important to time your investment if you can, Wasserstein said, even if it is difficult to do so sometimes.
“I bought a lot of properties a few years back because I saw the market was very soft and there was a lot available at the time,” he recalled. “Since then, you’ve had a lot of investors come into Cleveland from like Canada, Florida, New York and California that make really stupid mistakes. The problem is they force the market to go back up beyond where it should be in Cleveland. So investors have to know when to walk away.”
As for Weiler, he said a big point to consider is knowing when to seek professional help.
“There are a lot of details and that is why you should have an expert to help you buy and sell,” he said. “You won’t do your will alone or diagnose an illness without a doctor – and it’s the same for commercial real estate. It’s all different, and properties greatly differ from each other. You need to know what you’re getting into before you invest.”
For first time investors selecting real estate, they should go into it ready for the long haul.
“It is a great investment and it is the best way to create wealth,” Weiler said. “You can create huge wealth without spending a huge amount of money from the get-go. Also, it is long term and can take a while, but you need to be prepared to be in it for a long time. You need to be able to withstand the economy’s cycle. There are good times and bad times, and that is not going to change.”