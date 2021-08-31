Bedrock will exclusively partner with ROOST Apartment Hotel, the high-design extended stay concept, to introduce a long-term stay hotel at The May at 200 Euclid Ave. opening in early 2022, according to a news release.
Located across from Public Square in downtown Cleveland, the new ROOST, a hospitality concept known for bridging a boutique hotel with apartment-style living, will span three floors of the iconic May Company building and include 62 studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms apartments of the 307 total suites at The May.
Available for any duration stay, all extended-stay hotel guests will have access to The May’s high-end features such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers/dryers and amenities, including 24/7 security, a three-story open-air atrium, panoramic rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center, a maker space, covered interior parking and more, the release stated.
“Since opening the doors of The May, our residents have experienced the comfort and sophistication of city living and now with ROOST, we can’t think of a better way to offer this amenity to leisure travelers and professionals who require a long-term stay in downtown Cleveland as downtown continues to gain momentum,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO at Bedrock, in a news release. “ROOST’s guests will experience a hospitality product completely new to the Cleveland market complete with The May’s amenities, as well as all of the local restaurants, arts and entertainment, and events downtown offers just steps away.”
ROOST Cleveland will be operated by Method Co., a Philadelphia-based hospitality company which is responsible for several ROOST locations across the country, including an upcoming outpost in Detroit at Book Tower, in addition to several design-centric boutique hotel properties and restaurants. Method Studios, Method Co.’s in-house design firm, will oversee the decor and furnishings of the apartments that will include contemporary touches such as vintage oriental rugs, functional custom work spaces, coffee tables by Danish design house Gubi and modern light fixtures by Original BTC, among other high-end design sources.
“We are thrilled to be working with Bedrock and excited to be part of this new offering in downtown Cleveland,” said Randall Cook, CEO and co-founder of Method Co, in the release. “With this new ROOST location, whether guests are staying with us for a few days or a few months, we will be able to offer the opportunity to experience this incredible historic building with all the luxuries, amenities and services of modern living.”
ROOST Cleveland is just one component of the overall May development, which already features a growing residential community within its 307 existing apartments. The property maintains space for future retail and restaurant tenants, and existing tenants such as Taco Bell, Pura Vida and Cuyahoga Community College.
Acquired by Bedrock in 2017, The May Company building has anchored Cleveland’s Public Square for over 100 years. The May Company department store opened in its namesake building on Euclid Avenue in 1915 and operated there until 1993. It remained primarily vacant until Bedrock began an historic restoration of the property.
For more information, visit myroost.com/cleveland.