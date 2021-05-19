All six homes have been sold at RiverHaus, a home building project by BrickHaus and Howard Hanna, in Chagrin Falls. The project broke ground Feb. 25, with senior project managers Dustin Crofoot and Les Yager of Marous Builders on the project.
The residences feature several floor plans: 2,500 to 3,600 square feet finished and 3,000 to 6,200 square feet in total. Current contracts range from $800,000 to $1,400,000, all listed by the Worley Heater Team at Chagrin Falls Howard Hanna.
“We are thrilled that Riverhaus is already sold out and excited for the buyers who will enjoy such a rare opportunity,” Laurel Heater of the Worley Heater Team said in a news release. “The Riverhaus community is located slightly northeast (upriver) from Main Street, a mere five-minute walk to village amenities.”
The property, located at the intersection of Cleveland and Low streets, features amenities including oversized windows facing the river, a riverside terrace, high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Due to the popularity of the RiverHaus project, BrickHaus is exploring nearby land for future projects.
“Because of the success of the first phase at Riverhaus, we are exploring developing the historic Spillway Property across the Chagrin River from us,” said Andrew Brickman, principal at Brickhaus Partners, in the release.