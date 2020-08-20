Brickhaus Partners of Warrensville Heights has broken ground on residential development 700 Lake in Rocky River.
Described on Brickhaus’ website as “the most progressive lakefront residence between New York and Chicago,” the project’s 25 condos and eight townhomes will overlook the shores of Lake Erie.
Progress made includes utility lines being laid, foundation work beginning and other areas being prepared for the next phases of construction, according to a news release. The townhomes will offer customizable floor plans.
The development also will include a rooftop terrace, a lakefront pool and private outdoor space.