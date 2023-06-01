Chagrin Falls has a unique real estate market, filled with historic architecture and a town environment that offers variety in dining, shopping and nature views.
Sharon Friedman, broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills, and Peggy Garr, Realtor at Howard Hanna in Pepper Pike, talked about why people are drawn to living in Chagrin Falls.
“It’s the allure of small town USA,” Friedman said. “You have buildings, commercial buildings, in the downtown that are dating back to the mid-1800s. You have the falls and you have walkability.”
The closer a home is to the village, the higher its price, but the appeal is strong, she noted.
“Or, you could live on the outskirts and drive 10 minutes or 20 minutes, or wherever someone wants to be,” Friedman said.
Some people are attracted to living in Chagrin Falls because of the wide range of cuisines offered in the area at restaurants such as JoJo’s, 17 River, M Italian, Pub Frato and Aurelia, she mentioned.
“There’s concerts in the park in the summertime every Thursday by the gazebo or by the falls,” Friedman said. “Every Thursday, there’s different sponsors, different bands. It’s really great. People bring their chairs and picnic basket and stay there for a couple hours. It’s really beautiful and a lot of fun.”
Real estate in the area has “gone through the roof” as far as pricing for properties that are conveniently located in or near the village, she informed.
The histories of many of the homes are very appealing to some buyers, Friedman mentioned.
“You see some Victorian, some that have been renovated, but there’s a predominance of Victorian architecture; as well as mostly two-story, older colonials,” she explained.
Many homeowners have been modifying their homes as of late, and are undergoing “serious” expansion and renovation because they want to keep living in Chagrin Falls, but need more space or modernity, Friedman said.
Garr pointed out that the location of Chagrin Falls appeals to buyers because it is not centralized, but is still in desirable proximity to several points of interest.
“They have a lot of historic architecture,” she said. “Their main center of town is architecturally beautiful. It’s old and it’s preserved beautifully.”
The housing stock is very diverse, she said. One can find quite a few different types of homes in Chagrin Falls.
“There happens to be a lot of historic properties, which are very nice,” Garr stated.
If Garr was to speak to someone who was moving to Ohio and had interest in Chagrin Falls, but did not know much about it, she would tell them the village is very unique in that it offers a small town feel but is still in the middle of everything, she said.
“You’re very close to Solon, you’re very close to Orange,” Garr said. “The schools in Chagrin are very good. You’re not far from anything and it’s a very friendly, hometown USA kind of feel.”
Something people might not know about Chagrin Falls is it has been established for a very long time and, in addition to its walkability, most places are not far by car either, she noted.
“I think the water makes it very appealing, having the waterfalls there is very nice and you get a lot of touristy people around because it’s so quaint, so different,” she said.
The mix of old and new homes appeals to buyers, as well, Garr said.
“You can find historic properties and you can find newer homes,” she stated. “There’s some absolutely beautiful new homes there, so I like that you really have every kind of housing there that you want.”