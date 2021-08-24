Crocker Park in Westlake recently was named as the 10th top retail center experience in the United States by industry trade magazine Chain Store Age in its annual top 10 list.
Crocker Park, at 177 Market St, offers more than 1 million square feet and was built by Stark Enterprises in Cleveland with the first phase opening in 2014.
Easton Town Center at 160 Easton Town Center in Columbus recently was named the top retail center experience in the United States.
“The guest experience has always been a top priority at Easton Town Center,” Jennifer Peterson, chief executive of Easton said in a news release. “Since opening in 1999 and throughout a global pandemic in 2020, Easton Town Center continues to focus on delivering an extraordinary experience to all who visit. ”
Easton, which also received this honor in 2019, is a 2.9-million-square-foot complex and was co-developed by Les Wexner and L Brands, The Georgetown Company and Steiner + Associates.