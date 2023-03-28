The city of Cleveland Heights and its development partner, Flaherty & Collins Properties, announced March 14 they have reached real estate and financial closing for the upcoming Cedar Lee Meadowbrook project.
Clearing the way for a ground breaking in the coming weeks, the news release said developing the 5 acres has been a decades-long goal for the city, which acquired the Lee Road frontage and constructed a parking garage in the early 2000s to help support the site’s future development. The Cedar Lee District is the city’s largest commercial district, with the Cedar Lee Meadowbrook project site existing in its center with frontage on both Cedar and Lee roads.
The project will cost an estimated $66 million, and will include 206 market-rate luxury apartments, more than 8,500 square feet of first-floor commercial, retail and restaurant space, and park/green space. Construction is expected to be complete by early 2025, the release said.
“After two decades of work toward developing this site, we’ve cleared the last hurdle and are poised to break ground,” Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said in the release. “This will be a transformative project, offering new housing options not currently available in Cleveland Heights and making the Cedar Lee District an even more compelling place to eat, shop, and live.”
Flaherty & Collins, an Indianapolis-based developer of mixed-use projects, was selected as the city’s development partner in April 2021 and has been an active partner in conversations regarding the project all throughout 2021 and 2022, the release said. The project also received design approvals in 2022 and was recently issued building permits, the release said.
The city of Cleveland Heights will maintain ownership of the site, while Flaherty & Collins will own the buildings and improvements that will be built.
“We’re thankful for all the support the City has given to make this project a reality,” Deron Kintner, general counsel for Flaherty & Collins, said in the release. “We’re anxious to get started on construction and be able to deliver another top-of-the-market development to Cleveland Heights.”
Emily Bean, co-owner of Mitchell’s Chocolates on Lee Road and president of the Cedar Lee Special Improvement District said in the release that area businesses are “so pleased” the project is moving forward.
“It speaks volumes about how Cleveland Heights is investing in the community through economic development,” she said. “We look forward to bringing more interest and vibrancy to the neighborhood, both by bolstering the existing businesses and homes, as well as inviting new residents and fresh businesses.”
Additionally, the Ascent at the Top of the Hill, an $83 million mixed-use project in the Cedar Fairmount District developed through a partnership between the city and Flaherty & Collins, is also nearly completion – with an expected finish during the second quarter of this year, the release said. Also, the Taylor Tudors project, through a partnership between the city and WXZ Development of Fairview Park, was recently awarded $5.95 million in Ohio Historic Tax Credits, which will help offset the $37 million cost of renovating a trio of Tudor Revival buildings located at 1900-1946 S. Taylor Road that were built in the late 1920s.
“With the Ascent at the Top of the Hill nearing completion, Cedar Lee Meadowbrook about to begin construction, and the Taylor Tudors project receiving historic tax credits, excitement and momentum are growing around development opportunities in Cleveland Heights,” planning and economic development director Eric Zamft said in the release.
To stay up-to-date about the project, including regular updates about construction, changes to traffic and parking patterns in the district, visit clevelandheights.gov/clm.