The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo will be held from March 24 to 26 at the I-X Center at 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland.
Featuring over 225 exhibitors, the expo will feature Patric Richardson, also known as “The Laundry Guy” on HGTV and Discovery+, who will make an appearance on the main stage, designed by Ora Designs, on March 24 and March 25. Matt Fox, this year’s emcee, will also take to the main stage all weekend. Fox is known for creating and co-hosting the first and longest-running show on HGTV, “Room by Room,” as well for hosting and producing the public television show “Around the House with Matt and Shari.”
Produced by Beachwood-based Marketplace Events, the show will also feature The UFO House from Futuro Houses; the Tiny Home Village from Tiny Home Living; the Homes that Roam RV Showcase by General RV and Avalon RV; Doggie Drive, a dog house showcase all built by juniors and seniors at the Cuyahoga Valley Career Center with a $200 budget; Let’s Grow, a display of terra cotta flower pots designed by 12 of Cleveland’s television and radio personalities; and a 35-foot putting green by Keepers Turf.
Hours are from noon to 9 p.m. March 24, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 25 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26.
Admission for adults is $10 at the door, $8 at homeandremodelingexpo.com, $7 for seniors ages 65 and up with ID at the box office, and $6 for children ages 6 to 12.
March 24 will be the themed Hero Day, where active and retired members of the military and first responders will receive free admission with valid ID.
For more information of Marketplace Events, visit marketplaceevents.com.