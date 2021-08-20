Office building amenities have long been a key differentiator in an “arms race” designed to attract a myriad of users, from law firms to advertising agencies and everyone in between. Companies not only seek out office space that meets their needs in terms of build-out potential and from a square footage perspective, they also factor in the building’s location, rental rates, access to highways and transportation, nearby amenities for its workers and in-building amenities they could “sell” to their current and potential employees.
Sometimes, the available office space is the last part of a potential tenant building tour.
Employers both in Northeast Ohio and nationally are responding to a value shift towards experiences over possessions by offering schedule and location flexibility to employees and incorporating experiences into office amenities. In many instances, this has manifested itself into the providing of experiences in the building or space, like a high-end coffee bar or golf simulator.
Liam Gallagher, a senior finance and wealth management major at John Carroll University in University Heights who will enter the workforce in spring 2022 said he truly believes good office amenities are the best way to entice people to want to work in the office and with recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, people have discovered they enjoy working from home, but with the option of great amenities, such as restaurants and fitness centers, employees will be more intrigued to work from the office.
An untapped perspective regarding office appeal is that of soon-to-be-graduating college students, such as Gallagher, who are gearing up to enter the “real world” as office-working professionals.
Jonathan Tipping is a senior finance major at Miami University in Oxford who is interested in making real estate his career. As someone who lives outside of the city, he said, making the most of my time in the office is very important. Office amenities such as dining options, lounge areas and rec centers facilitate my productivity, allowing me to live a healthy lifestyle and maintain a work-life balance.
Sean Dittoe, a senior real estate and urban analysis major at The Ohio State University in Columbus, observed that many office buildings in the Cleveland area have undergone major updates, such as renovations to the lobby area, the addition of new restaurants and cafes, among other things. When you walk into an office building it is extremely appealing to see that it has modern amenities and updates, he said, adding how well a building or space flows also changes its whole feeling. There is nothing worse than a massive office somehow feeling stuffy and crammed into its own walls.
Terry Coyne is vice chairman of the Cleveland office of Newmark.