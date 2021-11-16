Home buying is a process that people undergo year-round. Although this is something that can be done any time of year, is there a certain season in which more people are trying to buy? And if so, how can prospective buyers compete in such a crowded market?
Sharon Friedman, broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway in Moreland Hills, and Jennifer Wrubel, a Realtor at Re/Max Haven Realty in Solon, said there are certain times of the year in which the housing market becomes much busier.
Wrubel said if you take COVID-19 out of the equation, spring is the No. 1-selling market. She said this is because people want to get into where they’re going to live before the school year starts. But she added that “spring” can start earlier or later than other areas of the country.
“In Northeast Ohio, it is completely weather dependent,” Wrubel said. “If we have a warm February, it can be busy. If it’s snowy, and people don’t want to trudge up and down snowy, icy driveways and walkways, it starts later when things warm up.”
During that time, the market starts to heat up much like the weather. When this happens, Friedman said there are a few things prospective buyers can do to stand out in the crowd.
“No. 1, work with a Realtor who has ins on what comes on the market and can often let their buyer know right as things are getting ready to come on the market, or just be alerted right away,” Friedman said.
She said that the past two years have seen unprecedented times due to COVID-19, with many unique things happening that hadn’t been seen before.
“Many bids on homes, appraisal gap clauses, inspection waivers, appraisal waivers or appraisal gap clauses,” Friedman said. “A host of things that are new that we haven’t really experienced before You know to make a buyer stand out.”
When you know you are buying a home in the coming months, Wrubel said you should speak with a lender. Additionally, take a snapshot of your finances and see what type of buyer you’re going to be. The very first step in the process is to find out where you are and what you can afford, she said.
If you know you’re within three months of starting to look for a home, you should talk with a loan officer to find out your situation,” Wrubel said. “Because they can say, ‘Listen, we can approve you for a mortgage, but you really need to get your credit score to improve.’ So, they’ll give you steps on how to improve your score.
Wrubel added they might also ask how much cash you have in reserves right now. If you have a lot, the lender is going to say that’s great. But if you only have a little, they’ll tell you to start stocking your cash, don’t buy a new car, don’t open a new credit card.
“These are all different tips for first time buyers,” Wrubel said. “More mature buyers, people who’ve owned a few homes, people who have a corporate relocation do not need to worry about these things. But it’s the first time homebuyers that really need to get their ducks in a row financially.”
Although springtime seems to be the most popular time to buy a home, Friedman said that doesn’t mean the market is completely dead in the winter, either.
“You never know when someone will get relocated or have a life change,” she said. “So we’re still anticipating appreciation in prices through winter and spring. And although inventory will be reduced, it’s still a good opportunity to buy.”