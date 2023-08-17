Curb appeal doesn’t just apply to residential real estate. Businesses also want their surroundings to look and feel good. From the visual appeal of exteriors that draw in customers to the interior aesthetics and amenities that attract employees, having enticing environments may help businesses thrive.
Claire Coyne McCoy, director at Newmark, and Kevin Moss, first vice president at CBRE, both in Cleveland, discussed the importance of visual appeal both inside and outside a business.
“I think that visual appeal plays a huge role,” Coyne McCoy said. “When (businesses) tour five or six buildings in one day, a lot of memories come down to that first impression of the space. Even if it’s (a) beautiful space, if you don’t love the curb appeal of the building, that’s a huge negative.”
When businesses tour spaces they are interested in renting, leasing or buying, real estate professionals should make it a point to open all of the buildings’ amenities to potential tenants or owners, Coyne McCoy said.
Building amenities are big draws, especially in the new era of remote working, because they make employees want to physically go to their offices, she pointed out. Updated gyms with modern equipment, such as Pelotons, and restaurants on the first floor are two options employees tend to enjoy.
Viewing spaces that already have occupants using their amenities is helpful for businesses to envision themselves and their employees there, and commercial real estate professionals are intentional in how they show spaces to potential tenants or buyers, Coyne McCoy said.
“You see people in the lobby, it excites you,” she said. “The outside looks nice, you get a great first impression. The first part of the tour is the amenities and you walk through, and then you end on the space that you could potentially move into, so it’s pretty calculated.”
As for exteriors, good landscaping can help entice businesses to rent, lease or buy spaces, she said.
“Landlords and property managers will make sure that the outside is nicely paved, there are huge potted plants or flower beds that are outside,” Coyne McCoy said.
Curb appeal is important, according to Moss.
“If you are a national, or even a local or regional tenant, you’re going to want to be in a center that looks good,” Moss said. “Location is very important, but also the way the center looks is crucial for the success of the future store (or) restaurant.”
Visually appealing exteriors are successful because customers have preconceived notions about different shopping centers, he said.
“Look at the Pinecrests and the Van Akens of the world,” Moss said. “The new, modern-looking shopping centers attract the higher-end tenants.”
While some businesses do not care about curb appeal, and may even do better in areas that aren’t as visually appealing, most businesses want the appeal and are willing to spend more to have it, he pointed out.
“You got to pay for the curb appeal,” Moss said. “There’s a balancing act of going to the great-looking center, but also whether the center will fit into your budget. Typically, the tenants that go to the better centers perform better because of how the center looks.”