Dollar General has opened at 5919 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights.
The store provides residents with affordable food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items; and has a convenient location, according to a news release.
The Mayfield Heights location will stand out as a carrier of Dollar General brand’s new line of home decor, the release said.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Mayfield Heights store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, senior vice president of real estate and store development at Dollar General, said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
Dollar General in Mayfield Heights plans to donate 100 new books to a local elementary school in commemoration of the new store joining the community, the release said. The donation will be part of a larger initiative, in partnership with Kellogg brand, to donate 60,000 new books in celebration of new Dollar General stores opening across the country in 2023.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation will remain dedicated to helping the Mayfield Heights community, as well as other schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15 mile radius, by allowing those community institutions to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, the release said.
Dollar General plans to create six to 10 new job opportunities in the Mayfield Heights community, depending on the store’s staffing needs, the release stated.