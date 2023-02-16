Earth Fare at 3450 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park is closing again.
A liquidation sale began Feb. 8, with all items priced at 25% off and continuing while supplies last.
“We are extremely disheartened to announce the closure of this store,” Henry Kugler, chief operating officer of Earth Fare, said in a news release.
“We had high hopes for this location, but unfortunately, the economic climate along with market conditions is very different now than it was when we operated here successfully, and ultimately we are unable to provide our shoppers with the experience they need and deserve. We will always be grateful to our loyal shoppers who have supported us through the years.”
Earth Fare previously operated in the space from 2011 until 2020 when the company filed for bankruptcy. Later that year, the natural and organic grocery store began reopening select locations under new ownership with the Fairview Park location reopening last fall.
Employees of the location were informed of the closure Feb. 7, with the option to transfer to the Canton location at 3939 Everhard Road NW.
Earth Fare has more than 20 locations in eight states across the Midwest and Southeast.