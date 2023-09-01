The addition of exterior features to a house has the potential to increase the home’s value and appeal. The COVID-19 pandemic brought many homeowners to the realization that they wanted more communal space outdoors, so these features are becoming more and more common.
Michael Cancelliere, sales associate at Howard Hanna in Pepper Pike, and Joe Pastor, owner of J&D Landscapes LLC in Burton, discussed the impact outdoor features have on a home’s value and visual appeal.
“The biggest thing, from a cost recovery standpoint, that people react positively to is your standard lawn care – getting the grass cut, re-mulching, planting perennials, adding a bit of color in terms of flowers, shaping the trees,” Cancelliere said. “First impressions matter.”
When a house looks well maintained and is in great condition, it is set up for a positive showing, he said.
“Outside of the basics, people really love outdoor kitchens, patios, decks,” Cancelliere noted. “Any outdoor, livable space, you’ll get a very high response to.”
In terms of how these features add value, Cancelliere said real estate professionals look at them from a “cost recovery standpoint.” This means they consider whether a homeowner will get back what they put into the feature, whether that be in use, funds brought in from selling the home, or a combination of the two.
“The thing where we see a positive recapture, meaning more than you put in, is going to be that standard lawn care service and landscape maintenance,” he said. “The items you will get out what you put in, on average a one-to-one scale, would be the outdoor kitchen. And then it drops off from there. A new patio, we get about 95% recapture. A new wood deck, 89%. Landscape lighting is where it really drops off – 59%. A fire feature is only 56% percent and then the in-ground pool addition is another only 56%.”
With fire features and in-ground pools, while the recapture may not be as high, the enjoyment they bring to people who have them installed may compensate for that, he pointed out.
“The National Association of Realtors came out with a report earlier this year about outdoor features and, when they found all these recapture metrics, they also surveyed for your happiness or joy after a remodel,” Cancelliere explained. “An in-ground pool for instance, yes, it’s last on the list in terms of financial outcome but it ranked top on the happiness scale.”
All outdoor spaces that can be created have potential to add to a home’s value, Pastor said.
“Now, whether or not it would recover the full value as to what the homeowner would spend on the purchase price, some of them may not do that,” Pastor said. “It just depends on what kind of materials they use and what size the areas are.”
Typically, fire pits will have a good return on investment, he said.
“You can see more than 80% return on an investment on (fire pits) and 100% of the cost is typically recovered on the increased value of the home, especially if gas is added to that,” Pastor detailed.
Outdoor kitchens can be between 100 and 200% increased value when selling a home, especially if outdoor lighting is added to them, he said.
“Wooden decks only recover maybe 66%, mid-sixties, somewhere in that range of what you would spend on them,” Pastor went on. “For example, if you spent $20,000 putting in a deck, it may only add $15,000 to the price of your home at retail.”
Patios and pergolas add good monetary value to a home, as well, he noted. As for swimming pools, they add more to the “psychological value” than they do to the monetary value.
“On dollar amount, you may only see 50% of return,” Pastor said. “If it costs you $50,000 to put in a pool, it might only increase the value of your property by $25,000; but regardless of what the financials are behind any of these projects, most of those are offset by the use that the people will get out of them.”