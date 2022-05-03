Zack Sogoloff, senior vice president; and Seth Marks, senior associate at Goodman Real Estate Services LLC, were selected as the leasing agents for First Interstate Properties’ northern Ohio portfolio of retail property.
The assets include two of the Midwest’s largest super-regional shopping centers, Steelyard Commons at 808,619 square feet and Avon Commons at 775,103 square feet. Other properties include Willoughby Commons at 468,131 square feet, Oakwood Commons at 297,552 square feet, One University Circle, and the Avon 611 development, according to a news release.
Goodman Real Estate Services Group LLC has represented these developments from the ground up, including involvement in the design, pre-leasing, leasing, and phase two and phase three development; and the company continues to represent them today, the release stated.
Sogoloff has been in the commercial real estate business since 1997 when he joined Goodman Real Estate Services Group LLC and he has been a top producer in power-center development and leasing throughout Ohio, according to the release.
Marks has been in the business for 12 years and has extensive experience in shopping center leasing across more than 15 states, the release stated.
They have been partners for eight years, since Marks joined Goodman Real Estate Service Group LLC and have been responsible for over 6.5 million square feet of existing retail space, the release said.
First Interstate Properties is a full-service real estate development and management company created in 1989 by Mitchell Schneider, president of First Interstate Properties, according to the release.