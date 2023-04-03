Founded in 1998, the Goodman Real Estate Services Group is celebrating 25 years in business. The company is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage specializing in tenant and buyer representation, property marketing and investment sales nationwide.
Randy Goodman is the president and Richard Edelman is senior vice president and principal.
“Goodman Real Estate Services Group combines experience, human and technological resources and enthusiastic hard work to offer our clients professional and thorough service and representation,” according to its website.
The company has offices in Lyndhurst and Columbus.
The company is currently marketing 11.3 million square feet of property for sale, lease and development, its website said. It also offers tenant and buyer representation and its current clients include more than 100 companies. It offers pre-leasing for new developments, re-leasing, investment sales, and tenant and buyer services. It attributes its market knowledge, relationship building, technology and staff training as part of its success strategies, according to its website.