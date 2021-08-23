Howard Hanna Real Estate announced Aug. 10 management updates to its Solon and Brecksville offices with Lucia Mack as the new manager of the Solon office and Nikki Clark as the new manager of the Brecksville office.
Mack has been the manager of the Brecksville office since March 2019 before switching to the new role at the Solon office. During her time in Brecksville, she and her team won many office awards, and in 2020, were awarded the Quantum Leap Award which recognizes team efforts and growth. Mack has a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management from Kent State University. She’s been in real estate for nearly 16 years. Additionally, she volunteers within her community and with Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund.
“I am elated to return home and lead the Solon office,” Mack said in the release. “I’ve lived in this amazing community for over 15 years and raised my three children here. We have an experienced core of agents that exceed in professionalism and knowledge. They work hard through adversity to get the job done for their clients. We will continue to successfully complete our clients’ goals of obtaining home ownership. We love what we do.”
As Mack moves to Solon, Clark will rise as her successor at the Brecksville office. She has been in the real estate industry for more than 17 years, and since then, has been recognized as a mega-million-dollar producer. She’s earned multiple awards through her career, as well as serving as the senior chairperson for the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund for 12 years.
“I sincerely love my career; it’s been a crazy journey,” Clark said in the release. “If I had one piece of advice to give to others starting their journey, it would be that you are only as successful as you are honest.”