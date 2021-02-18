Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, was named the No. 1 most powerful and influential female leader in real estate by the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200.
The ranking was announced with the publication of the Top 40 women executives list, a subset of the main SP 200 list that acknowledges women leaders who hold the highest senior executive positions in the residential real estate brokerage industry.
“I’m honored to be recognized as part of the Top 40 women executives in the industry,” Casey said in a news release. “My commitment in 2021, as in years past, is to lead Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in a way that honors our family’s traditions while transforming the real estate experience to benefit the modern homeowner.”
Howard Hanna leadership also ranked highly on the main SP 200 list, which ranks the 200 most powerful and influential executives and leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry.
Second-generation leaders Helen Hanna Casey and Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, chairman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, are ranked the 11th most powerful leaders in the industry. Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president, ranks 40th on the SP 200 as the third-generation executive who runs the real estate brokerage operations of the company.
Pat Riley, president and CEO of Allen Tate Cos., ranks 103 on the 2021 list. Acquired by Howard Hanna in 2018, Allen Tate is the Carolinas’ largest real estate brokerage.
“We’re honored to be recognized again by this annual ranking publication, and very pleased with the impact that Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and its real estate agents have had throughout our market areas,” Casey said.
Hoby Hanna said in the release, “Because these rankings are based on our influence, the power of the Howard Hanna brand, and the impact our sales associates and staff have, we are especially pleased by these rankings. The list doesn’t just measure sales units or volume, but the actual value we bring to the communities we serve,”
Hoddy Hanna said in the release,“The placements on the 2021 list are an honor that reflect how multi-generational leadership and influence have benefited Howard Hanna. The multiple rankings exemplify the vision that we have: the real estate industry sees us moving forward, not just resting on what we are today.”