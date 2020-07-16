Howard Hanna Real Estate Services leads the Cleveland, Akron and Canton metropolitan region in sales, according to the 2020 Real Trends Market Leaders report.
The report ranks the top residential real estate firms in more than 160 metropolitan markets of the United States. Howard Hanna leads the region with 25,729 closed transactions in 2019. The company also leads the Cleveland region in closed sales volume, with more than $5 million in 2019.
“We know that our top-tier real estate marketing technology stack and talented local real estate agents make Howard Hanna the clear choice in Cleveland – and we’re glad our customers see it, too,” said Kristine Burdick, president of the Midwest region of Howard Hanna in a news release.
In March, Howard Hanna was ranked by Real Trends 500 as the No. 2 privately owned brokerage firm in the nation, No. 1 among independent firms not publicly traded, and No. 4 among the nation’s top 500 brokers, based on 2019 closed transactions. Howard Hanna nationally closed more than 100,000 transactions in 2019 to earn the rankings.
“Howard Hanna had by far the largest spread in Cleveland of any metro area in the country,” said Steve Murray, publisher of Real Trends’ annual reports in the release. “This was determined from looking at market leaders data for all metro areas to see which No. 1-ranked firms had the largest lead over No. 2 in that market. Howard Hanna in Cleveland had the largest lead in the country for 2019. It is an incredible achievement in these days and times.”