The Akron office of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has relocated to a larger space at 3030 W. Market St. in Fairlawn.
Eighty-five agents will work out of the new office under the management of Karyn Pumphrey.
“I couldn’t be happier that Howard Hanna is reaffirming their dedication to our local communities by investing in this new top-of-the-line office,” Ann Kyner, vice president and regional manager of the Howard Hanna Ohio South Region, said in a news release. “This will allow our agents to continue to provide the level of quality service our clients deserve. With its opening in February, we will kick off the spring housing market. We look forward to helping you with all of your real estate needs.”
Kristine Burdick, president of the Midwest Region of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services., said in the release, “As a company, we are committed to our local real estate markets, our agents, and our many buyers and sellers. We are very excited about our new state-of-the-art office and new location in the heart of Fairlawn. As we continue to grow in this market, we will continue to be the consumer’s No. 1 choice when it comes to real estate services.”