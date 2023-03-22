Republicans blasting a hush-money probe against former President Donald Trump as politically motivated are blaming a frequent target: George Soros. The 92-year-old billionaire investor and philanthropist doesn’t know and didn’t donate directly to the New York prosecutor steering the probe. But that hasn’t stopped Trump and other high-profile Republicans from accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who convened the grand jury investigating Trump, of acting on Soros’ behalf. As Trump awaits a possible indictment, experts say the Soros rhetoric is a strategy to divert attention from the case that builds on years of unfounded and antisemitic conspiracy theories about Soros.