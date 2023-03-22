Cleveland City Council approved a plan Feb. 6 to revamp East 4th Street using a surplus of $1.4 million in tax increment financing and create the city’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, according to the council’s website.
The project is expected to cost about $1.65 million, with the developer funding the costs that exceed the $1.4 million, and proposes a re-imagining of restaurant patios, creating open seating with the removal of fences and barriers, and with special landscaping and greenery to separate the patio spaces. The proposal also includes adding a pocket park, public art and updated lighting, and moving the valet area.
According to its website, East 4th Street began as Cleveland’s first theater district at the turn of the 20th century and has seen many phases over its history, from bargain stores to the vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood of bars, restaurants, shops and residential apartments that bring the street to life today.
In the plans submitted to council by Ari Maron of MRN, LTD, which owns the majority of the block, he makes the case for the project by detailing the popularity of East 4th Street since its 2004 revitalization to its current state and its ability to attract people to the downtown area.
“The continued success and popularity of East 4th is a testament to the original intent and perspective,” the plan proposal reads. “In the 20 years since, downtown has evolved and changed dramatically. The desire for utilizing and willingness to engage outdoor spaces has proven to be essential and once again, East 4th finds itself in a position to again be, both based on need and want, to be the catalyst for the advancement of the downtown core.”
DORAs are designated areas exempt from Ohio’s Open Container Law and were legalized in Ohio in 2015. While some cities like Columbus, Akron and Sandusky have permitted them, Cleveland has yet to take advantage, according to Cleveland Scene. However, Cuyahoga County has three established DORAs, including at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.
The creation of this DORA would allow customers to have alcoholic drinks outside of the restaurants in “open containers” while they walk around East 4th. It is meant to serve as a “pilot program,” the plan proposal states, with the hope and expectation “to expand and extend the DORA to reach from Public Square to Playhouse Square.”
In the spirit of downtown collaboration, the plan also proposes realigning and relocating new valet areas on Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue to encourage property owners to consolidate transportation operations and creating a comprehensive and inclusive safety and security plan that can be implemented and later expanded to a larger area.