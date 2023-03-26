The NRP Group in Cleveland was named the 2022 Multifamily Development Firm of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders.
The awards highlight creative development concepts, innovative financing strategies, great design, and superior management and marketing in the apartment and condo marketplace, according to a news release.
“I’m honored to accept this esteemed award on behalf of The NRP Group,” J. David Heller, president, CEO and co-founder of The NRP Group, said in the release. “I’m grateful to NAHB for recognizing NRP’s commitment to excellence and focus on our mission of creating exceptional rental communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of everyone at NRP. I extend heartfelt appreciation to our entire team of A+ players, our public and private partners, our investors, and all NRP stakeholders that make our work possible.”
The annual competition is judged by a jury of knowledgeable peers with a proven record of success in various facets of the multifamily industry, according to its website. Winners were announced in 12 development categories, four marketing categories and two firm categories.
NRP Group, which was established in 1994, operates 15 office locations covering 15 states, according to its website. It has become one of the largest multifamily development, construction and property management companies in the United States. Since its founding, NRP Group has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 26,000 residential units.