Amenities can be contributing factors in a business’s decision to purchase an office space. Businesses may be attracted to basic amenities such as private restrooms and kitchens, or extraneous amenities such as gyms and restaurants. Either way, commercial real estate agencies are implementing many new amenities in order to appeal to potential buyers, especially during this time when many are opting to work from home.
Terry Coyne, vice chairman of Newmark in Cleveland, Enzo Cannata, real estate manager at Cannata Companies in Beachwood, and Michael Hirsch, real estate broker and land specialist at Kowit & Company Real Estate Group in Mayfield Heights, described what buyers are looking for and how agencies are working to meet their desires.
Coyne said a trend started in New York City about 10 years ago in which commercial properties began offering hotel-like amenities.
“In New York, and then across the country, people started looking at their office buildings as if they are lobbies for hotels,” he explained.
When the trend hit Cleveland, building owners started making office buildings a place employees want to go, he said.
Coyne mentioned that the AECOM Building at 1300 E. 9th St. in downtown Cleveland, offers a gym, golf simulator and places to eat.
“The AECOM building is a place that is doing well because companies are saying ‘I can recruit people and they’ll like coming here,’” he said. “Businesses look at their office space as recruiting tools.”
He mentioned that one of the most sought-after amenities of young workers today is doggy daycare.
Coyne said a large conference room is an essential amenity for office spaces.
“I think a business owner is probably going to want the big conference area because he can then use it when he needs it, without paying for it,” he explained.
He said the design for space has changed in recent years and implements larger spaces for employees to work together.
“The office layout is changing in that maybe you have the same number of offices, maybe you have less, but you have more spaces that you can collaborate,” Coyne said.
Hirsch said his work deals with retail properties and that businesses looking to purchase or rent a space more so evaluate the demographics of the area than the amenities of a business space, to see if the people there will take interest in what a store or restaurant has to offer.
“They look at demographics,” Hirsch noted, giving examples of the number of houses within a mile of the location and the average household income in the area.
Another detail these businesses look for is visible location, he explained.
“When you have the Chick-Fil-A’s and the Raising Canes and all those franchise restaurants, they just want to be on the main road,” he said.
Cannata mentioned that key amenities businesses search for in office spaces are good signage, a break room or kitchenette, easy parking and private access.
“One thing companies enjoy is having exclusive entrance to their space,” Cannata said. “COVID made this amenity even more important.”
Cannata advised that, when searching for a space, businesses should ask questions such as what amenities are shared with other businesses in the building and what amenities are exclusive to each individual office space.
“They should also focus on what exactly is included in the proposed lease rate for the space they are looking at,” he said.
He made note that commercial real estate owners can usually accommodate the wishes of a business and that a company should ask for what they want in their space.
“Most amenities can always be altered, improved or added,” Cannata explained. “If there’s something you really need, it’s usually possible to add it.”