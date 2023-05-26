Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Pepper Pike had a memorable first quarter of 2023. In February, he made history with what he said was the largest sale ever in Ohio – the sale of the former home of Scott Wolstein. Then, Kaufman achieved sales of more than $50 million in March.
“Ravencrest,” the former home of the late Wolstein, who was an international real estate developer and CEO of The Wolstein Group, is at 14398 County Line Road in Hunting Valley. The 32,000-square-foot home was put up for sale at $15 million in October 2022, following Wolstein’s death in May 2022.
“The family hired me to sell it,” Kaufman said of how he acquired the project.
The house boasted many luxurious amenities including a sauna, steam room, swimming pool, tennis court, climbing wall, indoor night club and a wine cellar, according to a previous Cleveland Jewish News story.
“It was fun,” he recalled. “To sell a house like that is a coup. You get one of those in a lifetime.”
Kaufman said he was close to Wolstein and his family, so he had mixed emotions because a feeling of sadness lingered alongside the feeling of excitement.
“This business is an interesting business because you deal with a lot of happy times and a lot of sad times for people,” he pointed out. “People sometimes have to sell homes because of a death or duress, so you sort of take the good, the bad and the ugly.”
The realty business isn’t for the weak, he mentioned. Realtors achieve success through persistence and powering through tough times, such as dealing with sad situations. Getting started in the industry can be difficult and it takes a great amount of determination and work to become an established Realtor.
“It’s a very rewarding business, but it’s a tough business,” he pointed out.
Kaufman, who is celebrating his 35th year in the realty business, attributes passion for what he does as the key to his success.
“I love what I do,” he said. “I don’t consider it work, I consider it fun.”
He said loving his job played a major role in his landmark month of sales in March.
“March was a big month, we had a lot of big sales,” Kaufman said. “March was definitely a banner month. It was the best month I’ve ever had.”
His dedication to hard work also played a primary factor in his March sales, he said.
“Work. You got to work,” he stated. “That’s the key. You’ve got to put in the hours.”
He said he is the first person in the office every morning and the last person to leave every evening.
The best advice he ever received as a Realtor came from Barbara Reynolds, who was president of Realty One – which was acquired by Howard Hanna – at the time.
He was about 25 or 26 years old and just starting to become successful, he said.
“She said there’s two things that happen when people become very successful, especially quickly,” Kaufman said.
Reynolds told him successful Realtors either take the high road in terms of honesty and ethics, and set an even higher example; or they feel they can skirt issues and get away with things because of their success.
“She said to me, ‘The choice is yours. Either you’re going to take the highest road possible or you’re going to feel that you can skirt things because of the success,’” Kaufman recalled. “It was such great advice and I always took the high road, the higher road, the highest road.”