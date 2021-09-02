The housing market is currently unlike anything real estate experts have seen in recent memory. The current situation is considered to be a seller’s market as there are more people trying to buy homes than there are available, driving prices very high.
Is there a difference between the market for apartments versus the market for homes? It depends who you ask. Ellyn Hanger, area vice president of The Vue in Beachwood, and Jim Rosenblatt, manager of Rosenblatt Realty in South Euclid, noted a few trends being caused by the current market.
As for the apartments versus homes trend, Rosenblatt said he sees equally recent high demand over the past 12 months for both apartment as well as home rentals and for home purchases.
“There is very low inventory for homes listed for sale in MLS (multiple listing services), which in turn also fuels demand for rentals,” Rosenblatt said. “Most homes are selling within 30 days of being listed on MLS and many are going for $10,000 to 30,000 over list price in multiple bid situations. I recently sold a home in Beachwood for full price of $329,900 for cash with no inspections on the day it was listed for sale, which the owner accepted over other offers.”
Hanger said, originally, many people were buying homes because of lower interest rates. But as time has gone on, it has driven the prices of these homes up very high. She said this affects whether people want to live in a home or an apartment.
“They’re trying to get out of their leases because they want to buy a house,” she said. “Now a lot of times we’ll have a purchase program where you can buy your way out of your lease. So we had a lot of people doing that at the beginning of the year when the interest rates were lowering.
Hanger added that this trend of people leaving their apartment for a home is slowing down now.
“The beauty of our business is, there’s always people who need an apartment,” Hanger said. “People are always coming to our apartments, and it’s all different demographics and all different age groups. There’s people that lived in an apartment for 20 years, or there’s people that move from apartment community to apartment community after a year.”
The only change in trends that Rosenblatt does see is that there are many more real estate purchasers who are investors looking to hold houses as income producers, not “flips”.
“This, again, adds to the lack of inventory that might typically come on the market in the past,” Rosenblatt said. “I know of one friend working for a company over the past few years handling their rentals of between 200 to 300 single-family homes in the area that used to be for owner occupancy. And even more recently around 40 side-by-side brand new homes were built in Pepper Pike and were only for rent. That is a new trend. New home subdivisions built only as rentals.”
All this pressure, Rosenblatt said, is post-pandemic with a lot of inexpensive money both from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae as well as from “Wall Street” looking for higher returns that home rentals typically generate.
“These trends started since the housing crash of 2008 and accelerated over the past 18 months,” Rosenblatt said. “On the east side of Cleveland in cities such as Beachwood and University Heights, there has also been significant increase in the number of people moving into the area from New York and New Jersey for all the benefits offered here in terms of less expensive housing costs, larger houses and yards, excellent schools, less traffic and less congestion.”