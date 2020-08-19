The downtown Cleveland high-rise apartment building The Luckman has completed renovations and will offer two months of free rent to new residents, according to a news release.
The historic building boasts modern, upscale apartments at 1801 E. 12th St., in the heart of Playhouse Square, and has revealed its remodeled apartment units and amenities, according to the Aug. 5 release.
The Luckman includes a rooftop pool with views of the city, and is in walking distance from major office buildings, Progressive Field, Rocket Mortgage Field House and East 4th Street nightlife.
Formerly known as The Sphere and previously known as The Chesterfield, The Luckman was renamed after architect Charles Luckman, whose profile includes Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Aon Center in Chicago and the AmTrust Building in Cleveland.
Cleveland-based NRP Group has managed the 426-apartment home community since April 2018. Marlin Spring, a real estate investment company based in Toronto, purchased the property in May 2018.
Renovations at The Luckman include: 200 apartment homes fully refurbished and complemented by new contemporary living finishes, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry; three penthouse units featuring high-end finishes throughout with wraparound balconies boasting views of the city and dedicated laundry and storage; a rooftop pool, new furnishings and entertainment spaces with views of downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie; a fitness center; a second-floor courtyard with a multipurpose tennis court, fire pits, gas grills and lounge area; a Wi-Fi lounge/work-from-home space; and a new lobby and leasing office.
The building includes central laundry facilities, resident lounges and onsite maintenance.
Rent starts at $825 for a studio apartment.
“We are thrilled for residents to see all the wonderful changes we have made to The Luckman while preserving the iconic history behind the community,” said Avi Jakobowitch, president of Marlin Spring US Realty, in the release.
For more information, visit luckmancleveland.com.