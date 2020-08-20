The renovation of The May Company building in downtown Cleveland is near completion and preparing to welcome residents and retailers.
Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO, a commercial real estate company based in Cleveland, will broker around 80,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor of The May, and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop deck outfitted for food and beverage use, according to a news release.
New ground floor retailers will join The May’s current tenants, which consist of Pura Vida restaurant, Cuyahoga Community College and Taco Bell Cantina.
Bedrock, a Detroit full-service real estate firm, is leasing 307 residential units in the development, in partnership with GEIS Residential Management. The development includes a pet grooming station, fitness center, private yoga studio and a makerspace.
Floor plans range from studios to three bedroom units, with some lofts available. Units are outfitted with stainless steel appliances and large in-unit windows, offering “sweeping views of the city,” the release said. Some units also offer expansive balconies, and all residents can access a rooftop terrace with gas grills and a community firepit.
Bedrock, which purchased The May in 2017, restored the building located at 200 Euclid Ave.
“We want to create a shopping experience that is reflective of the one many Clevelanders will remember at the original May Company store,” said Ken Till, vice president of development at Bedrock, in the release. “Once again, The May will offer a gathering place for friends and family, with the added amenities of sleek living spaces and rooftop dining. CRESCO Real Estate is an expert in the Cleveland commercial real estate market, and as Clevelanders themselves they have a unique understanding for the destination we are creating at The May.”
Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO has also been part of other iconic Cleveland properties including the Terminal Tower and the Metropolitan at the 9, the release said.
“We’re passionate about Cleveland, and excited to be part of The May,” said Nathan Kelly, president and managing director of Cushman & Wakefield |
CRESCO, in the release. “Bedrock’s meticulous restoration of the building makes a statement about historic renovation while energizing three distinct areas downtown: Public Square, Ontario Street and the Gateway District. The area needs retail and amenities that serve visitors, our growing residential base and workers. This project has it all, day and night.”