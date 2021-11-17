Work continues on the phase two expansion project at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held July 20 for the expansion, which will feature new labor and delivery services; a new neonatal intensive care unit; a new and expanded emergency room growing from 22 to 30 beds; a women’s health and comprehensive breast health center; expanded radiology capacity; a sports medicine complex; a new ambulatory surgical center and expanded services; expanded observation unit; and a new short stay unit.