A vacant Kmart location on the corner of West 150th Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood is slated to be redeveloped into five new unannounced national retail chains and operated under a new name.
Empty since 2017, the project received final approval from the Cleveland planning commission May 7, following an approval of the land owner TLM Realty’s schematic plans to redevelop the plaza into West Park Shopping Center.
Ground isn’t expected to break until a commercial tenant vacates the plaza.
As listed on the West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development website, workers will split the Kmart space into three storefronts for three national retailers. A free standing drive-thru restaurant will also be added, with the changes totaling between $5 and $10 million. The stores are expected to bring in 100 new jobs to the west side neighborhood and raise the plaza’s parking space count to 501. Plans also call for pedestrian-friendly landscaping.
Additionally, a neighborhood restaurant, Rubin’s, will be demolished to make way for a new grocery store. Owners of the restaurant have already presented plans to build a new restaurant across the street from its current property, a property they also own.
Along with the projected grocery store, Adam Rosen, a Cleveland attorney representing TLM Realty, told thelandcle.org the drive-thru restaurant is slated for a national coffee shop chain. The names of the other retailers and cafe were set to be announced in June, but haven’t yet.
“I think we view this site as a catalyst for development in the West Park neighborhood,” Rosen, who previously served as the economic development and marketing director for the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, told thelandcle.org. “(This) big, vacant site that is frankly an eyesore, transforming into a multimillion dollar reinvest with national tenants sends a message that the neighborhood is open for business.”