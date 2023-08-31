For those who are interested in becoming real estate agents, heeding the advice of a veteran may be wise.
The Cleveland Jewish News spoke with Donna Glazer, Realtor and broker at Howard Hanna in Pepper Pike, and Susie Loparo, real estate agent at Re/Max Traditions in Beachwood, about what young and aspiring real estate agents need to know.
Donna Glazer
CJN: What do you enjoy about being a real estate agent?
Glazer: If you’re a people person, you will love being in this business; meeting all kinds of people from all different types of backgrounds.
CJN: What are the best qualities for a real estate agent to have?
Glazer: If you feel that you’re a good salesperson, and an honest one, my rule of thumb has always been, “I’ve never sold anybody a home that I wouldn’t sell to my husband, my parents or my children.” When people recognize that, I think they have a lot of faith in you.
CJN: What is the key to being a successful real estate agent?
Glazer: Communication. When someone is calling you, and you’re a little busy, one thing I have done is say, “Hold on a minute, I’ll call you back. I’m tied up now.” Just be sure to acknowledge them and let them know you’ll get back to them as soon as you’re able to.
Susie Loparo
CJN: What does a person need to do to prepare to become a real estate agent?
Loparo: You go to school, you have to get licensed and you have to take classes, but none of that really matters in the real world. You really need to have a good mentor, or if you’re going to join a team, make sure that there’s someone that really teaches you.
CJN: What are the biggest challenges about being a real estate agent?
Loparo: As of late, pressure has been running high among real estate agents and this pressure occasionally leads to tensions and tempers rising. It used to be that agents would get excited to receive a call with an offer, but with the change in market, it is now more that agents giving the offers are excited that the receiving agent is even looking at the offer. This will change back over time.
CJN: What advice do you have for a young or aspiring real estate agent?
Loparo: Pick up your phone and have conversations with people. Don’t just rely on texting. Answer your phone when it rings.