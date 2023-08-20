Construction is underway on the Porsche Beachwood dealership on the site of the former Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Orange Place in Beachwood. Penske Automotive Group of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., which owns and operates Porsche Beachwood, will be relocating from 25855 Chagrin Blvd., which is about 1 mile away.
The new structure is being built on a 6.5-acre property and will measure just over 57,000 square feet. Porsche will have the ability to park about 400 cars on the site and will be visible from Interstate 271.
Penske founder and chairman Roger Penske is a Shaker Heights High School graduate.