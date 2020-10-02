Buying or selling a home is a personal process. Buyers and sellers want different things.
To make sure each party is served as desired, Sharon Friedman, broker associate and Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills, and Stephanie Rucinski, Realtor at Cutler Real Estate in New Albany and owner of Hashtag Columbus, said both parties need to find the right agent for their desired goals.
When starting your search for the perfect Realtor, both professionals suggested people research in various ways.
“This is one of, if not the largest, financial transactions you will make in your life,” Rucinski said. “It is extraordinarily important for someone to make their selections based on knowledge, experience and track record. Pretend you are going in for knee surgery – do you want to pick your surgeon neighbor who has done five operations in her career, or the seasoned professional you have yet to meet who does knee operations all the time – maybe every day – and is considered an expert in her field? I know who I would choose.”
Rucinski added she knows many people who have met their Realtor out in their community and picked them without knowing anything about them, so she suggested asking questions before settling with your choice. On the buying side, these questions include how often they can show homes on a moment’s notice and how many buyers they’ve helped through the years. On the selling side, she said some questions should include how many homes they have sold in the past two years, how much of their business is referral and what is their current marketing plan.
Friedman said agent choice makes a difference in a buyer’s and seller’s experience. She explained not only should an agent know when to step aside and refer to their contacts when they don’t know the answer, but they should also have valuable skills and market insight.
“Even though information is available at your fingertips, the skills we bring are in negotiation and market knowledge,” she said. “We could also know before and right when things hit the market, with deep knowledge of the available inventory. So, choosing the right agent does make a difference in the transaction.”
Rucinski added, “The right Realtor can make or break your experience, especially in today’s high-paced, high stakes world. You have to look for someone willing to educate you upfront on the process so that you’re better equipped to make good decisions every step of the way.”
Both Realtors said they work hard to set themselves apart in their communities.
“I work on continuing my market knowledge, skills and education, coaching and networking, first and foremost,” Friedman noted. “I feel like because of the time I’ve been in the business, I cast a wide net because of the clientele and areas I serve.”
Rucinski said her education helps inform her work, as well as her ability to put her client’s needs first in all situations.
“For buyers, I am here to educate – never to sell,” she explained. “And for sellers, my combination of business savvy, public relations know-how and tech acumen give me a skill set that will yield a seller with the highest price for their home in as little time and stress as possible.”
But choosing the right Realtor can be hard. Both professionals had advice for those struggling to choose.
“It’s like dating – you can keep looking for the right fit but you also have to look inward,” Friedman said. “Maybe it isn’t the agent, and maybe it could be the client. It’s all about managing expectations. Are you realistic in your search? We’re people, not magicians.”
Rucinski added, “Keep looking. There are over 33,000 real estate agents in Ohio. Changes are very good that there is one in your market that meets your needs. Home matters more than ever before. Finding the right Realtor can help you financially, but more importantly, they can help find the right home for you.”