Moving to a new home can be stressful at any age. Being in a new setting, with new neighbors and a different home layout can make anyone anxious. This can be especially true for seniors, who may have been at their previous home for decades.
Renee Bittner, community development director at Windsor Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Beachwood, and Ashley Coto, regional director of business development at Solivita of Stratford in Glenwillow, said while acclimating to a new senior living community can be challenging, it can be done, beginning with a proper intake process.
Before Solivita of Stratford would admit a resident, it would get to know them through an interview process, Coto said. This helps them clinically get to know what their needs are, as well as their likes and dislikes.
If they’re going to its assisted living facility, staff will ask what types of foods the prospective resident does and doesn’t like and gear their preferences to meet their needs, both on a social level and a clinical level, Coto explained.
She added that families are often very involved in this process because they are typically the ones setting up the tours for facilities and actively choosing facilities based on their preferences. More often than not, Coto said, a family is finally choosing to go to a facility because there’s been some sort of emergency, crisis or mishap. So, the decisionmaking process begins while the patient is still in the hospital.
“We just had a husband and wife move in,” Coto said. “The daughter specifically picked a room she thought her parents would prefer based on the view and based on the location of the nurse’s station. The families are very hands-on. And we welcome that. We want them to be comfortable because if a patient isn’t keen on this idea, this helps them become more comfortable with this thought of moving into a new community.”
When it comes to acclimating new residents, Bittner said a lot of it has to do with making sure that the residents know the building and are introduced to other residents. That way they can make friends and become integrated in the community’s activities.
Bittner said Windsor Heights works hard with those coming in and introducing its management team to new residents and not overwhelming them, because it’s a very emotional experience. They also try not to admit a lot of people at the same time because it is too much stimulation, she pointed out.
“(It’s important to) just have the staff really involved with making sure that we know some important facts about them before coming in,” Bittner said. “What did they do for a living? Where did they live? Where did they travel? That way, they kind of feel safe with us because we know a little bit about them prior to them showing up.”
Being a memory care community, Bittner said the process can be very difficult because residents may not know where they are, where they’re moving to or why they’re moving.
When you do that, Bittner said, you can cause much fear and anxiety.
“We always try to prepare families for that so that they are aware of it, and we do our best to get our residents acclimated so that they know that they’re safe here and that this is going to be their home,” she said.
When new residents are moved in, Coto encourages them to participate in the community, including joining others for meals in the dining room. She added Solivita tries not to be overly pushy with this and instead lets residents adapt and adjust at their own pace.
“We offer a lot of different types of activities to really fit the needs of a lot of different personality types,” Coto said.
“So, just showing them on a calendar that’s posted what the activities for the day are, letting them know that it’s really their choice, but that we would love to have them participate.”