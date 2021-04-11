The past year has been rough for many people around the country. For many reasons, including isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the United States struggled to cope with feelings of loneliness and depression. Perhaps the group most heavily affected was senior citizens that lived in senior living communities. Due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns, many of them were kept from seeing friends and family outside of their residences.
Cole Pesses, associate board chair at Menorah Park in Beachwood, helped create a program where Jewish day schools create and provide artwork to hang around senior living communities in Northeast Ohio.
Pesses got the idea around the end of 2020 during a board meeting when members of Menorah Park Foundation were looking for ways to make, impact and bring some joy to the residents.
One of the biggest impacts of the pandemic has been the loneliness and isolation many people have felt. Although Pesses knew they could not bring children into the facilities to spark joy, he felt artwork would be a good way to bring the outside world into the community.
“I think a lot of the seniors probably feel a lot of isolation and some loneliness,” Pesses said. “Just missing out on the rest of the world and being inside this little bubble. So, I think bringing a portal in from outside is nice.
“Also the other end of the spectrum with young kids who, while they’ve been impacted, it’s definitely been a different mindset. And they’re able to bring this fresh positivity and a ray of light for these seniors. Something new to spice their normal happenings throughout the day, I could imagine, would be nice. A little window into the outside world.”
As of right now, Pesses has reached out to the Mandel Jewish Community Center, Gross Schechter Day School, Fuchs Mizrachi School and JDN Early Childhood Center. He said the responses have been very open, helpful and positive.
“The whole idea was to not create more work for anybody, but kids are already working on artwork and projects anyway, so why not just take that and display it around the campus at Montefiore and Menorah Park?” Pesses said. “Especially because a lot of these kids also might even have grandparents or even great grandparents, at these campuses themselves.”
Pesses added this program has a two-sided benefit. Not only does this provide senior citizens with some happiness, but it also allows children to be creative and take a sense of pride within their community.
“That was one of the cool things about this initiative, and hopefully we can continue it even in non-COVID times,” Pesses said. “Not only are they getting a chance to do some sort of creativity and have this outlet, whether it’s drawing, painting, coloring, or whatever it may be, but also to be able to think about it in a deeper way and think about the impact that it has on the elderly population.”
Pesses noted it was nice to take care of a group of people that may have been somewhat forgotten in the past year.
“A population that’s often overlooked and not in the front of everybody’s minds,” Pesses said. “I think it creates a connection. Especially because, like I mentioned, there’s a lot of folks that have family members that might be seeing this artwork. It’s not all just complete strangers. But I think it’s a good way to build that empathy with the younger generation, and also connect with the community. It’s something that they can be proud of, but also have fun doing.”