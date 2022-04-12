For the first time since COVID-19 hit, many senior communities are going to be resuming spring outings now that the weather is getting warmer. Nursing home and senior living community residents and staff alike are gearing up for an exciting season of cultural group activities of field trips, according to Susan Busko, programming manager of Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson.
“At Laurel Lake, everyone’s tired of being cooped up inside and they are ready to be entertained at live venues,” Busko said.
She said she has plans to take the residents to The Cleveland Orchestra at Severance, the Blossom Music Festival and Porthouse Theater at Kent State University, which provides training opportunities for developing theater actors and there they enjoy picnics on the surrounding grounds or in one of the pavilions before enjoying a professional production in the covered outdoor theatre.
“They are especially looking forward to seeing ‘The Student Prince’ at The Ohio Light Opera, which has always been a favorite venue,” Busko said. “They are so ready to be entertained in real time. The socialization is so important; seeing people you haven’t seen in so long, eating and talking with friends old and new, the vibrance of the colors and sounds. ... There’s nothing like theater and music outside, and we can’t wait to return to traveling like we used to.”
Busko described how during the time that the community could not travel, many performers, such as Irish bands and jazz quartets, would visit Laurel Lake for concerts on the green, but despite the challenges involved in
post-pandemic shortages of venue staff and scheduling challenges, she and her programming committee are working hard to get their theater and orchestra subscriptions back together to ensure the smoothest return to full a full spring program of excursions.
“We also like to support community-based theater like the Near West Theater and the Hudson Players, who are just starting up again, as well as the Cleveland Institute of Music coming back,” she added. “I have been here for 35 years, and some of our residents are on the committee, so we know what we like and are very familiar with what’s available, and we are very excited about all this. It feels like we can start living a little bit again.”
