L’dor v’dor.
Throughout my almost 30 years of marriage, there’s one sad memory in our conversation about our wedding; the inability for our grandparents to take part in the joyous occasion.
Our very first memories in life are typically formed at milestone events. The importance of these simchas grow with age; as does the importance of sharing these celebrations with our loved ones.
The value of keeping these memories is almost as important as creating them. A big part of these events are the pictures of who was in attendance. These images take us back to the event as if we were reliving it.
Unfortunately, those pictures can also remind us of who was not able to be there.
In our lives, these simchas – ceremonies, celebrations and special events – are an integral part of who we are and what we want to share from generation to generation. While we always want everyone to be with us for these celebrations, it is more complicated for an individual with health concerns or age-related conditions to join us.
There are already enough “to-do” items for everyone on the day of a special event. The mental checklist can be exhausting, especially when so many other stressors are involved. These logistics can get so complicated that we give up trying.
Combine those concerns with a packed itinerary for the big day and it often means that those we’d like to have in attendance are left out of the special celebration. Yes, they can watch on Zoom, hear stories, or look at the pictures later, but we all know it’s not as real as being there. It also means they aren’t in the pictures that forever seal the events and adorn our walls.
It’s these “forever moments,” such as a grandchild on the bimah watching their grandparents kvell with pride, or the wedding photos with beaming grandparents that are momentous and cannot be replicated.
These simchas are too important not to involve all of your family members. Rather than focusing on why it’s too complicated – get help.
A caregiver can help as much or as little as you need. For some people that just means help with transportation to and from the event. For others it could include help bathing, getting dressed and more. A senior that has help does not need to rush and can be more at ease, which helps everyone. When there is an extra-long day planned, a caregiver can help your loved one get rest in between events so they’re ready for the evening. They can make sure your loved one is safe and has everything they need; including assistance for bathroom breaks. If a situation arises, you have support there to handle it.
With a caregiver, help is there to keep your parents, grandparents or a spouse in the celebration. This will ensure the passage of traditions from generation to generation.
Jeannie Radcliff is the vice president and co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Oakwood.
