The Centinel Spine SMART Study recently moved to Beachwood Medical Center under the guidance of Dr. Robert McLain, according to a news release. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sanctioned study compares two commonly used artificial discs, the prodisc ® C SK and prodisc ® C Vivo, and is offered as an alternative to fusion for those that qualify.

McLain has 30 years of experience in complex spine care and is a fellowship-trained spine surgeon, the release stated. He has written over 200 peer-reviewed articles and recently served as the president of the Mid America Orthopaedic Association.

