After living in the family home for decades, moving to a senior living community can be a bizarre and stressful experience. To make the transition meaningful and easy, communities are working on facilitating a home-like experience for their residents.
Whether that is in programming or amenities, both Debbie Cirillo, executive director at Vitalia Active Adult Community in Solon, and Dawn Nero, executive director at Wallick Communities’ Oakleaf Village in Columbus, said feeling comfortable lies in community development.
“Our reason for being here and serving our residents, as well as our mission, is to enable them to live independently and really have a high quality of life,” Nero said. “To have that quality of life at any age, but especially for seniors, you need community, relationships and the socialization to engage yourself. I don’t care how old you are, everyone needs a purpose. So, it call comes down to the community.”
Cirillo said it’s about creating a lifestyle. After working and raising kids for decades, senior living is all about a different lifestyle. With some communities built like apartments and others more dorm-like, she explained residents are meeting different people and doing different things everyday. So, creating a community that residents feel they’re part of allows them to thrive.
“And not everyone is a joiner, so you want diverse programming for everyone,” Cirillo said. “In creating that lifestyle, the key is creating that sense of community when people move in, It’s about finding that touch point to make the senior feel engaged and part of the decision making in the community.”
At Vitalia, which will welcome its first residents starting Sept. 1, creating a community within their walls meant looking outside of them.
“Solon is an incredible community, a community full of residents that are so engaged in their own smaller communities,” Cirillo explained. “So, we’re working very closely with the Solon Community Center, area synagogues and churches, and local organizations and businesses so we can form a partnership and further foster that sense of community.”
For residents at Oakleaf, Nero noted its about making residents feel at home and not just a health care setting. With staff longevity, residents know everyone available to help them.
“We have people who have loved here for years and they see the same staff daily and that is a plus for our community,” she stated. “They consider staff as friends and family. And our staff gets to know residents and their family. That is very important for them to share things and have someone to talk with.”
Being part of a larger community while living senior residence makes aging adults feel independent.
“No matter where you are in your aging journey, you want to promote independence and engagement, and those things are important to all of us,” Cirillo said. “We believe that social connections are important in every aspect of life, and seniors especially want friends with whom they can relate, provide mutual support and share common interests with. We’re all social creatures, regardless of our degree of being an introvert of extrovert.”
Nero said, “With this, they’re gaining more independence because they have people here, whether that is staff or other residents, to assist them if they’re having trouble with something that impedes them from going about their day. I love seeing it in our community, how the residents look after each other and keep and eye on each other.”
What it comes down to is knowing feeling like you belong, the professionals said.
“If you’re going to change your lifestyle, you want to know you have a warm and welcoming place to live,” Cirillo stated. “It’s less about the physical stuff, and more about the feelings you have while there. Community is all about the people.”
Nero said, “It all comes down to giving seniors purpose and starting that whole socialization process when they first move in so they feel welcome. Moving from a home you lived in for 50 years, it is an adjustment period and no one really wants to do that. But we often hear from residents that they wished they did this sooner.”