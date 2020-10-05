The pandemic continues to impact all areas of life, including Medicare coverage. With the open enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, it’s recommended eligible adults consider the possible changes and problems they could run into when selecting plans.
According to Ron Fleeter, president of The Benefit Source Inc. in Beachwood, and Brian Friedman, president of Nest Insurance Solutions in Cleveland, the pandemic has led Medicare insurance agents to take a different approach.
“I would say there won’t be as many face-to-face meetings in person, although there will likely still be some,” Fleeter said. “There will be more phone meetings and video conferences. There will also be more applications done by electronic methods, so people will need to be able to adjust to that.”
While there are changes in the application process and search, Friedman said eligible adults should also seek more coverage in 2021.
“When people are on Medicare, there is a Part A, Part B and then people engage insurance agents like me to fill the gaps that those plans don’t cover,” he explained. “Some of those gaps, when you have a global pandemic and seniors in the most vulnerable group, even those who don’t have pre-existing health concerns, those gaps in care become more acute. Those out there with only Part A and Part B, they need to review how they came to those decisions, especially in the open enrollment period.”
During a normal open enrollment period, Friedman explained older adults would have many opportunities to educate themselves on their options - whether meeting agents in person or attending informational sessions on the coming year’s plans. But with the pandemic, there are “a lot more factors at play,” he said.
“For all of us assisting people in navigating their Medicare options, the pandemic provides its challenges in making sure we keep seniors safe,” he noted. “One of the huge challenges is that we’re usually out in the world doing educational sessions at senior centers or visiting clients. Most of that has been put on hold to limit spread. So, the onus ends up on the eligible adults taking the initiative to engage with a trusted adviser.”
Both agents advised older adults to be aware of any changes to their plan and to make sure their current plan still meets their needs, both during the pandemic and post-pandemic.
“I would suggest that they want to make sure their plan continues to offer the coverage they need,” Fleeter stated. “That includes the providers they want to see and the medications they need to be covered that they currently take. Those are the big three - as well as it still meeting their budget and being able to afford it.”
Friedman said eligible people should also know about the “new players” that have entered the Northeast Ohio Medicare coverage market, as well as other changes in coverage. One of the other changes comes to people who need insulin and have a prescription, he said.
“They need to be aware that due to an executive order, there is now a cost reduction on insulin, and I’ve seen a range of how insurance companies have incorporated that,” he said. “Not to get too far into the weeds, but it was a federal decision and all insurance companies need to get those costs approved. So, people should not trust the status quo of their current plan and engage an adviser to see if there is a plan that better suits them now.”
But no matter the route someone takes this year, the pandemic will likely make each step of the way more stressful than prior years. So, the agents suggested eligible adults to not hesitate in contacting a professional for help.
“We all know it is going to be a different year and we’re all anticipating spending more time with each of our customers to help them feel more comfortable in their decisions,” Friedman explained. “There is not a single company out there that has not arranged a way to do this remotely. There doesn’t have to be any person-to-person contact to navigate the marketplace this year. Don’t hesitate in proceeding because you don’t feel comfortable meeting someone. We’re armed and ready to respond accordingly.”
Fleeter said, “People get so confused as there are so many pieces and parts to Medicare. We can bring clarity to that. With the pandemic, everything already feels so confusing so using a professional can help make everything clearer. It’s like second nature for us.”