There comes a time in a senior’s journey where living at home is no longer an option. While moving into a senior living community might be the best choice, it can be difficult for aging adults – especially if they don’t feel like they’re ready to go.
According to Debbie Cirillo, executive director at Vitalia Active Adult Community in Solon; Deanna Snider, community relations specialist at Menorah Park in Beachwood; and Pam Trevis, sales director at Judson Manor in Cleveland, convincing a senior that it’s time for the big move is sometimes easier said than done.
Trevis said families should approach the subject with an open mind, and that everyone should be on the same page.
“This is something I always stress with the families I work with, that the effort needs to come from all of the family members involved,” she said. “They all need to recognize and accept the needs of the senior adult. They must stand together before even talking with the senior. So, this should begin with family members only meeting. Everyone has different opinions, so being on the same page will make everything easier to present to the senior.”
While you can’t force the adult to move if they truly don’t want to, Cirillo said family members should engage in a fully candid, honest conversation about what they see and why they think the senior would benefit from the move.
“We want families to engage the senior adult in that conversation,” she noted. “Aging is a journey, and we should take it together since we never know what bumps we will have.”
Snider added, “It is really important for the family to come together and speak with their loved one openly and honestly. Rather than a ‘this is what we need to do’ approach, a softer approach may work better. The family could bring up their concerns and why they feel their loved one would benefit from the change in environment.”
But even after having a conversation as a family unit and expressing why the move would be beneficial, some seniors still aren’t hip to the idea of uprooting their life from a home they’ve likely lived in for decades. In that case, families could benefit from asking other seniors their experiences in senior living communities, or even get their primary care physician involved in the conversation.
“Oftentimes, they are going to believe their doctor more than a family member because that is the person they have relied on for every health issue,” Trevis said. “But it is also important for the family to have a conversation about the issue. Push the idea that moving now gives them a sense of control. If people continue on the same path and something happens, they might not be able to decide what happens next.”
Cirillo added, “Talking to someone of the same age or even a professional does make a difference. We’ve had residents come up to people and say this is the best decision they’ve ever made. We do try and leverage that, as it is a very organic interaction.”
Snider noted that including a senior living professional in the conversation can also help push the issue.
“Sometimes families feel like they need a ‘back up’ to these difficult conversations,” she stated. “We are here to help. We are available to talk through scenarios with families before they attempt to speak with their seniors to give them some helpful suggestions. Before a tour of the facility, we are willing to sit down with families to help facilitate these difficult discussions with their loved ones.”
But the best way to warm a senior up to the idea of moving can be as simple as asking them their thoughts right from the beginning.
“Our loved ones need to be involved in every aspect of the move process into assisted or senior living, from the initial discussions, the apartment tour, the selection of their apartment, what they’d like to take with them and in setting up their care plan,” Snider said. “This is their life and will be their new home.”
Trevis added, “Seniors are so often fearful of this next step, so it’s important that they get to decide where they want to move. With that, what do they like? And what do they like about their home now? They’re the ones going to be living there, so they should tell you what they like and don’t like.”