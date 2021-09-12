The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people do things as individuals and as a society. For instance, the way that people went about life care planning at any stage of life went through a major overhaul in order to adjust to the pandemic.
Macaira Koch, founder and co-owner of Your Place Your Way in Chagrin Falls, and Scott Radcliff, owner of Home Instead in Oakwood, said they had to make a few adjustments over the last 18 months.
Koch described Your Place Your Way as a place where their attendants “join the journey of the family as they are all dealing with their aging adults.” Their job as attendants is to provide support in order to relieve the burden of anxiety that comes along with taking care of a sick or elderly relative.
One thing that Koch noticed was the majority of the clients had developed major feelings of isolation. And they had to figure out how to combat that isolation during a time in which many things were shut down.
“Dealing with isolation was the key in a very small space, because it was obviously very difficult to take anyone anywhere,” Koch said. “What we did do was just increase activity outside as far as walking or doing any kind of outdoor things alone with the client. Also, taking car rides and just getting them out of that isolation was key for us.
“Just engaging in memory games, working on looking at old pictures and just going down memory lane with storytelling really seemed to relieve that space of isolation that was really rampant during COVID-19.”
Home Instead provides non-medical care for seniors that live at home. Care providers come in and provide bathing assistance, meal prep, housekeeping, laundry and medication reminders. For those with a cognitive impairment, caretakers can come in and provide safety for them.
“When that was taken away, the impact that it had on them and why it’s so important for them to be able to stay in contact with their family members was one of the biggest things I saw,” Radcliff said. “A lot of the clients we service are lonely and don’t have family close by. So they’re very reliant on somebody to stop in to see them, and that didn’t happen.”
If the senior was in a facility or a place where they couldn’t have visitors coming in, Home Instead tried to help them communicate with their family in other ways.
“We used it almost like an iPad, but it was called a GrandPad,” Radcliff said. “They could communicate visually with the son or daughter who, at times, couldn’t come in and visit them in person. That was a big part of COVID-19, a lot of separation between the clients and the family.”
Koch said keeping their clients engaged throughout the day became even more important because of the disruption in other daily activities.
“Normally, if we went in to serve a client – let’s say we would prepare their meal – during COVID-19, we spent a lot of time and energy on having the client join us in preparing the meal or join us doing their laundry,” Koch said. “We had them join us in the activities of daily living. I think that was really emphasized during COVID-19, just to keep them engaged and focused.”
Koch said there are also some things that they learned over the last 18 months that they will use in the future.
“Staying at home is proving to be safer and just promotes mental wellness,” Koch said. “That is definitely the future. I just read an article recently that the big boxes like Amazon and Walmart are starting to build their business in a home care space as well. And it’s just going to be this huge push. Not that it already hasn’t been, but it’s just safer.”