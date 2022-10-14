Culinary options at senior living facilities can profoundly affect the experiences that residents have. When looking for a senior living community for a loved one, there are several factors that families may want to consider.
Donna Anderson, director of marketing at Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson, and Greg Yengo, national director of culinary services at Anthology of Mayfield Heights, talked about dietary offerings and the impacts they have on the well-being of their senior residents.
“Dining is at the heart of satisfaction for many residents of retirement communities,” Anderson stated. “Interesting, enjoyable and nourishing food is central to your health and well-being.”
When looking into senior living communities for a loved one, she suggested that families inquire about whether they have a variety of dining venues to enjoy; if the menus are diverse, interesting and constantly changing; if there are opportunities to dress up or dine casually; if residents can have take out food delivered to their living spaces depending on their busy schedules; how the campus responds to special dietary needs so seniors can be sure they are receiving meals that are both safe and delicious; whether prospective residents can sample the cuisine prior to moving in; if residents are encouraged to participate in the development of new menus; and if there are opportunities to learn more about nutrition or enjoy cooking demonstrations with the chef.
“More is more when it comes to dining choices in the community you’d like to live in,” Anderson said. “Variety really is the spice of life.”
Yengo noted that specific dietary needs such as low sodium and gluten free are increasing. In addition, kitchens in senior living communities often accommodate residents who can not swallow whole foods and need to eat them in pureed form.
“We’re seeing a lot more gluten-free, dairy-free,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of allergy-type things come through as well, more so than ever before.”
While dietary needs are important, senior residents are free to choose what they want to eat, he pointed out.
“It’s residents’ rights,” he stated. “They have the right to choose.”
This happens less in memory care and facility employees try to steer those residents down a path of what they should be eating to accommodate their dietary needs, he said.
“If you have a resident that’s 100 years old and they’re diabetic – but they like ice cream and they don’t like sugar-free ice cream, they want regular ice cream – they order it. They want it,” Yengo said. “It’s difficult to enforce because residents have rights to eat what they want.”
Favorite dishes among seniors include seafood, lasagna and lighter salads, he noted.
Yengo said that families searching for a senior care facility should inquire about specials menus, as well as “always available” menus for times when a resident does not like what is on the specials menu.
In addition, mealtimes promote social wellness, he added.
“I think it’s super important for them to get out of their apartments, come socialize – especially at mealtimes,” Yengo said. “They need to get involved in activities throughout the day. There’s plenty of activities, there’s three meals a day. We really push the social environment because I think it’s been a proven fact that people live longer when they are more social.”