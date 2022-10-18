Choosing the best senior living facility for a loved one can be an intimidating task. It is important to find a place that both the senior and their family are comfortable with, knowing that they will be in the most caring hands with the best services to tend to their needs,
Dianna Huckenstein, vice president of sales and marketing at Judson Senior Living in Cleveland, and Eric Sailor, co-owner and certified senior adviser at CarePatrol of Northeast Ohio in Solon, gave advice on looking for a senior living facility that will be the best fit.
“There are a variety of reasons why a family member may suggest moving to a senior living facility,” Huckenstein noted. “Some reasons include companionship and peace of mind, and others could be for additional support services to assist with activities of daily living and engagement.”
She said the levels of care offered for seniors include independent living, assisted living, memory support care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation, and long-term care – also known as nursing home care.
Huckenstein suggested that families search for a facility that offers engagement and spaces to support the interests of seniors and encourage learning opportunities.
“There should be personal space in the apartment to allow for quiet, private space, as well as an array of spaces throughout the community – indoors and out – that provide places to engage passions as well as to engage with others,” she elaborated. “Identify what is important to the person being served.”
She recommended inquiring about the organization’s philosophy of care and services, how they engage residents and their passions, whether it is not-for-profit or for-profit and what the related financial implications are, the levels of care and services available, whether a senior will ever have to move to another level of care or area of the community, and what types of staff provide services – such as clinical staff, physicians and medical directors and support professionals.
“Understand the costs. Are the rates inclusive, have tiers or a la carte?” she said.
Huckenstein pointed out that families should include their senior loved ones in the decision-making process by being honest with them and allowing them to join when visiting potential senior living communities.
“Understand not only what their health and care needs are, but also what is important to them on a daily basis,” Huckenstein suggested. “Find a place that speaks to you, where you feel at home and where you will be loved and cared for.”
Sailor said signs that a family may look for that indicate their senior loved one may benefit from moving to a senior living facility include missing important appointments, spoiled food that hasn’t been thrown away, unexplained bruising, trouble getting up from a seated position, and difficulty with walking, balance or mobility; uncertainty and confusion when performing tasks that were once familiar, forgetfulness, unpleasant body odor, infrequent showering and bathing, dirty homes, extreme clutter, dirty laundry piling up, stacks of unopened mail or unpaid bills, unanswered time-sensitive correspondence; poor diet and weight loss; and loss of interest in hobbies and activities.
He pointed out that assisted living facilities today are capable of handling high-level care.
“Some are willing to do two-person assistance, Hoyer lifts and even escorting in a wheelchair,” Sailor noted. “In addition there are communities who will also deal with advanced dementia diagnosis.”
He suggested that families search for senior living facilities that offer a variety of apartment options and a healthy list of daily activities.
“Those activities should be different weekly and appropriate for seniors of all walks of life,” he added. “Do the activities (that) encompass each part of our health, i.e. mental, spiritual, physical and emotional.”
Culinary options should rotate and be health-conscious, and should be prepared rather than heated and served, Sailor said.
He recommended that, when searching for the right senior living facility, families ask questions such as when their loved one would no longer be able to be cared for at that facility, how many residents they have and what their resident capacity is, how many aides and nurses are kept on each shift, the average time a resident waits when in need of help, how families are involved in the plan of care, and the one thing the information provider would like to improve in the community and why.
Honesty is best when talking to a senior about making the transition into a senior living facility, he mentioned.
“Talk with mom or dad about the changes you are seeing that are concerning to you,” he said. “Share with them the burden it places on you worrying about them and why you want what’s best for their health and safety.”
Sailor further advised that families enlist third parties for conversations to help their senior loved ones understand why a senior living facility may be best for them.
“It is always good to incorporate physicians as a part of this and other professionals who can help them see your concerns,” he said.