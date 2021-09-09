Saving for retirement may seem like a daunting task for some. But with careful and early planning, saving up money for later in life doesn’t have to be so challenging, especially with the help of financial experts.
Dale Braun, financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Beachwood, and Bob Casarona, financial adviser with NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights, said it is important to start planning for the future as soon as possible.
“People (should) just start looking to invest in themselves and a retirement plan when they start their career and get a job,” Braun said. “And I say that because you’re not allowed to contribute to a retirement plan or an IRA without earned income from a job. But for those that have not yet started saving, now is the best time to start preparing for your future. It’s going to get here before you know it.”
An IRA is a tax-advantaged investment account that helps you save for retirement. Investing in an IRA allows your money to grow and compound, by investing in stocks, bonds and other assets. A 401(k), on the other hand, is a vehicle that allows employees to divest a portion of their earned income directly to a retirement account.
But Casarona said people need to be careful to take care of their present day finances before anything else, and to take your budget into account.
“Whether it be through an IRA, Roth IRA, 401(k) or some other retirement plan you might have access to, you will never want to go into debt just to save for retirement, obviously,” Casarona said.
“So, I think starting with the fundamentals and starting with a basic budget is always a good place to start. But in my opinion, it’s never too early to start considering saving for retirement.”
Casarona said people should build a budget in which retirement savings is baked into it in some form.
“It’s really important to make sure you have an adequate emergency fund, for instance, before you start worrying about retirement savings, especially at a young age,” Casarona said. “It’s kind of like the foundation that any good financial plan has. Typically we recommend between three and 12 months of one’s expenses. The reason for the disparity is tied into things like how secure your job is. Or if you own a home, for instance, it’s more likely that you might need to tap that emergency fund as opposed to if you’re renting.”
Braun said Social Security is also tied into retirement plans. As long as there are people working, he said, there should be Social Security.
“Social Security is designed to help you supplement your retirement so you can have an enjoyable retirement and a comfortable retirement,” Braun said. “But it’s not designed to fully fund all of your needs or goals while living in retirement. So, saving for your retirement and investing in your future to prepare for retirement is so important.”
As for how a financial advisor can help, Braun said he wants to understand what’s important to his clients and prospective clients. He needs to understand what their goal or goals are, how much or how little risk they are willing to take and what their time horizon is for those goals.
“From there, I use an established process to build a personalized portfolio consisting of quality investments to help them achieve their goal or goals,” Braun said. “After that, I will meet with my clients on a regular basis to review their investments and their goals, to make changes and/or rebalance when it’s appropriate, with their permission, and update the risk tolerance in any strategies, as appropriate.”